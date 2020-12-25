Farmers dig up makeshift helipad ahead of Chautala’s visit in Jind

They demand his resignation in support of farmers agitation

A group of farmers dug up a makeshift helipad in Jind on Thursday ahead of a scheduled visit of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and raised slogans demanding his resignation in support of farmers agitation.

Station House Officer, Uchana Police Station, Ravinder Kumar said the incident took hours after the scheduled visit of Mr. Chautala was cancelled. He said there was no formal complaint in this connection.

Mr. Chautala, a senior Jannayak Janta Party leader, represents Uchana in the Haryana Assembly.

The incident comes a day after a group of protesters showed black flags and tried to the block the convoy of Chief Minister Manohar Lal in Ambala seeking withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws.

The farmers, holding black flags, dug up the helipad inside a school around noon. Mr. Chautala was scheduled to visit Karsindhu village in his Assembly constituency, but the programme was later called off.

The protesters said a decision was taken at a panchayat on December 5 to boycott the MLAs and the MPs visiting the area. The farmers said that Mr. Chautala claimed to be true heir to late Deputy Prime Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Devi Lal, but chose power over farmers. They demanded that Mr. Chautala should withdraw support to the BJP government and support the farmers in their agitation.

JJP spokesperson Deep Kamal Saharan said the scheduled visit of Mr. Chautala was cancelled on Wednesday evening. “He was slated to address a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday afternoon before flying to Delhi,” said Mr. Saharan.