Farmers demand inquiry into shortage of urea in Manipur

IMPHAL

20 August 2021 13:15 IST

A press release said there were instances of urea bags getting smuggled into Myanmar through the border town of Moreh.

Farmers in Manipur, suspecting illegal diversion of urea, are demanding an inquiry into the shortage of the much-needed fertiliser.

In a statement, the Loumi Shimee Apunba Lup (Lousal) demanded an inquiry into the “shortage of urea” faced by the State despite it getting an allocation that was more than the actual requirement.

There have been growing complaints from farmers against the artificial scarcity created by some. Protesting farmers had launched a relay hunger strike demanding timely availability of urea ahead of the harvesting season. The fertiliser must be scattered in the paddy fields by the end of the month.

Oinam Lukhoi, Agriculture Minister, has been saying there is no shortage of urea. He visited Kumbi with some bags of urea to pacify the striking farmers. However, the farmers maintain they are denied their due to share.

The Lousal press release said, “There are 81,189 hectares of paddy fields in Manipur valley areas. There are 88,820 hectares in the hills. About 20,000 hectares of farmland are affected by various developmental projects.” Due to lack of enforcement of The Manipur Conservation of Paddy Lands and Wetlands Act, 2014 there is a huge loss of areas of agricultural land, it said.

A farmer needs three bags of 45-kg urea for one hectare of field, according to experts in the agriculture department. The total urea requirement is thus 2,43,000 bags. The centre had allotted 4,40,000 bags of urea to the State, with an excess of 1,97,000 bags.

Farmers have been waiting in long queues, sometimes all through the night to receive their share of urea. Many of them return empty handed since a centre distributes only about 300 bags a day. The menace of sale of urea in the blackmarket has gone unchecked.

The Lousal release said there were instances of urea bags getting smuggled into Myanmar through the border town of Moreh. Urea is widely used in the illegal cultivation of poppy. The farmers claimed poppy plantations were increasing in some hilly areas.