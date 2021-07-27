Farmers cheerful over widespread rain in Gujarat

IMD has predicted an ‘active wet spell’ till today

Widespread monsoon rain in Gujarat has brought cheer to the farmers in Saurashtra and North Gujarat, both regions where farmers were waiting with bated breath for it. Since July 25, incessant rains have been lashing several parts of the State causing water-logging and floods at various places due to which 56 roads were closed for vehicular movement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted an “active wet spell” till July 27.

The IMD has predicted heavy showers at isolated places in some districts in the next 24 hours and advised the fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea till July 29.

As per figures provided by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), most parts including the Saurashtra region received heavy to moderate rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

In the Saurashtra region, Rajkot, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Junagadh districts received heavy showers that led to floods in rivers. Banaskantha and Patan districts also came under torrential rains.

According to officials, there were no reports of substantial damage anywhere.

Farmers heaved a sigh of relief as their crops like groundnut and cotton received timely wet spells. “It is a timely rainfall. Farmers are very happy because fresh waters have come in the rivers and water bodies,” said Arjanbhai Ahir, a farmer from Jamnagar district.