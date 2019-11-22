Farmers call off strike in Odisha

Farmers in western Odisha called off their strike after the government emissaries assured them that no paddy stock would be left unsold due to the centralised token system during the ongoing paddy procurement season.

The Assembly, however, witnessed disruptions throughout the day with Opposition Congress and BJP seeking complete withdrawal of the centralised token system.

Susanta Singh, State Labour and Employees' State Insurance and Rural Development Minister, and BJD MLA Rohit Pujari held discussions with agitating farmers in Sambalpur. “We discussed the paddy procurement system with the administration as well as farmers. At market yards, farmers can sell their paddy stocks even without centralised token system,” he said.

‘Proposal accepted’

“We are not concerned about efficiency of the prevailing token system. Our concern is that a farmer should not return home without selling his crop. If centrally-issued tokens are not available, fresh token can be generated at market yards for facilitating paddy sale. The Minister and the MLA agreed to our proposal,” said Ashok Pradhan, a farmer leader.

Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain had informed the Assembly on Wednesday that earlier Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies were generating tokens, which was not a transparent system. The new token system allowed small and marginal farmers to bring paddy for sale since tokens were issued in a transparent way, he said.

The Assembly on Thursday was adjourned several times over the farmer issue. The Speaker convened an all-party meeting to resolve the impasse, but the effort went in vain.