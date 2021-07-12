Farmers break glass of Deputy Speaker’s car

Gurugram

Agitating farmers allegedly broke the rear windscreen and a window glass of Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa’s official vehicle during a protest against his participation at a party function in Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa on Sunday.

Mr. Gangwa was coming out from the university in his car escorted by the police when around a hundred farmers carrying black flags blocked his way around 4 p.m. and prevented him from leaving.

“In the ensuing commotion, farmers broke the rear windscreen and a window glass of Mr. Gangwa’s vehicle. Some stones were also pelted. But he was safely escorted out of the area,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sirsa, Sanjay Kumar told The Hindu over phone.

Local MP Sunita Duggal was also present at the function inside the university, but she managed to leave from another gate.

However, she was earlier shown black flags at a function in Fatehabad.