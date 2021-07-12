Other States

Farmers break glass of Deputy Speaker’s car

Agitating farmers allegedly broke the rear windscreen and a window glass of Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa’s official vehicle during a protest against his participation at a party function in Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa on Sunday.

Mr. Gangwa was coming out from the university in his car escorted by the police when around a hundred farmers carrying black flags blocked his way around 4 p.m. and prevented him from leaving.

“In the ensuing commotion, farmers broke the rear windscreen and a window glass of Mr. Gangwa’s vehicle. Some stones were also pelted. But he was safely escorted out of the area,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sirsa, Sanjay Kumar told The Hindu over phone.

Local MP Sunita Duggal was also present at the function inside the university, but she managed to leave from another gate.

However, she was earlier shown black flags at a function in Fatehabad.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2021 12:28:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/farmers-break-glass-of-deputy-speakers-car/article35271323.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY