Farmers block roads in Haryana to protest against Central Bills

Half-a-dozen districts bordering Punjab witness maximum impact of ‘Bharat bandh’

Peaceful demonstrations were held across Haryana to oppose the three farm Bills on Friday, in response to the call for a nation-wide bandh given by a wide coalition of farmers’ unions. More than half-a-dozen districts bordering Punjab, especially Kurukshetra, Ambala and Yamunanagar, witnessed the maximum impact.

Though commercial establishments and transport services remained unaffected, the protesters sat on the roads, including on State and national highways, at several points across the Haryana to block traffic. Besides the Delhi-Hisar, Ambala-Kaithal and Jind-Patiala highways, the agitating farmers laid seize on roads in Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Ambala, Kaithal and Jind.

The Arhtiya (commission agents) association, Janvadi Mahila Samiti, CITU and retired Karamchari Sangh joined the protest at Rohtak. The roads leading to Jind, Panipat, Hisar and Jhajjar from the district were blocked.

Kisan Sabha State vice-president Inderjit Singh, addressing the protesters, claimed that success of Bharat Bandh had proved that there were no takers for the legislations being imposed by the Modi government.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers and farmers sat on railway tracks in Yamuna Nagar disrupting the traffic. With arthiyas being at the receiving end of the three Bills, the grain markets across the State saw little business.

“The business has been almost nil. Around 15,000 sacks of paddy were brought to the mandi on Thursday, but only a couple of farmers turned up today,” said Sandeep Beniwal, commission agent, Samalkha New Grain Market - off National Highway-44 in Panipat.

BKU Haryana president Gurnam Singh Charuni, speaking to the media persons at a protest site in Panchkula, said the people in power took donations from big corporates for election and made laws to suit them.

“Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have exploited farmers. But I would like to say that BJP is doing so four times faster than the Congress,” said Mr. Charuni, denying allegations of any understanding with the Congress.

‘Do or die battle’

Addressing gatherings at Ambala and Yamuna Nagar, Mr. Charuni said the farmers were ready for a “do or die” battle. He added that the new law would establish the monopoly of a few corporate houses in the country to buy and sell agricultural products.

Mr. Charuni said the State unit of Haryana had less than two days to prepare for the strike, but still the response was “good”.