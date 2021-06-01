Farmers block JJP MLA Babli’s vehicle in Haryana

Chandigarh

01 June 2021 23:05 IST

They were protesting against farm laws

A group of farmers on Tuesday blocked Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Devender Babli’s vehicle at Tohana in Fatehabad, Haryana, shouting slogans and raising black flags as a mark of protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

The JJP is a coalition partner of the BJP in the Haryana government.

While the MLA alleged that the farmers smashed his vehicle’s windscreen, the farmers said Mr. Babli hurled abuses and instigated the protesters. The police said the MLA was on his way to a hospital at Tohana to attend an event when a group of protesters surrounded the vehicle and shouted slogans.

The MLA and the protesters exchanged heated words during the incident. Talking to presspersons, Mr. Babli said farmers did not involve themselves in such a kind of protests, adding that certain anti-social elements were behind the attack.

Boycott of legislators

Farmer outfits have announced that all legislators, including those from the BJP, the JJP and other Independents, who have been favouring the Centre’s farm laws would be boycotted and not be allowed entry into villages across the State.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) president Gurnam Singh said the BJP-JJP MLAs were trying to instigate farmers and Mr. Babli’s visit was the latest in the series.