Farmers being misled over agriculture Bills, says Modi

Patna

18 September 2020 14:58 IST

Government is committed to help farmers get fair prices, according to PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that some people in the country were trying to mislead farmers over farm Bills.

“Misinformation is being spread in the country today by some people that farmers will not be getting right prices of their produce but our government is committed to help farmers get fair prices…now they can sell their produce anywhere in the country without any restrictions”, said Mr. Modi, while inaugurating and flagging off railway projects in Bihar worth ₹2,700 crore.

While referring to the new farm Bills, Mr. Modi further said, “The farmers of the country will get freedom from brokers and they will get more options and opportunities to sell their produce… these Bills have come as a raksha kawach [protection safety] for them”.

Advertising

Advertising

“But some people are spreading different kinds of misinformation about farm Bills…they’re protesting for the sake of protest”, he added. “Farmers of the country are watching them…they’re very much aware as to who are the brokers”.

“They make tall claims about MSP but never fulfilled them for the benefit of the farmers…but the NDA government has done it”, said the Prime Minister.

“Our government has been continuously trying to remove each and every problem of farmers...through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojna, ₹1 lakh crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of 10 crore farmers of the country”, he said.

“I want to convey you [farmers] that you should not be misled by anyone…some people are lying to farmers…they’re supporters of brokers”, Mr. Modi said.

“These agricultural reforms will provide new avenues to farmers to increase their profits…agriculture sector will benefit from modern technology and our farmers will be empowered”, he added further.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed two Bills: The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed on Tuesday.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and the party’s lone representative in the Union Cabinet Harsimat Kaur Badal had resigned over these Bills pushed by the government.

Projects opened

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally inaugurated the Kosi rail mega bridge along with other railway projects for Bihar worth ₹2,700 crore.

The 1.9-km-long Kosi rail mega bridge on river Kosi constructed at a cost of ₹516 crore will connect Bihar to its northeastern part and has strategic importance as well, along the India-Nepal border.

“The bridge will connect Mithila and Kosi region after 86 years…the distance between Nirmali and Saraigarh will be reduced from 298 km to 22 km”, said the Prime Minister.

The proposal for the bridge was sanctioned by the government at the Centre in June 2003 during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar was Chief Minister of the State.

Apart from the Kosi rail mega bridge, the Prime Minister also inaugurated 12 other rail projects related to passenger facilities in the State.

A new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur are some of those rail projects. He will also flag off the Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha train from the Supaul station.

This was Mr. Modi’s fourth digital inauguration and foundation laying of several projects in poll-bound Bihar.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule soon.