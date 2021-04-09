Other States

Farmers being harassed in mandis, alleges Hooda

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at the foodgrain market in Kurukshetra on Thursday.  

Interacting with the farmers and labourers at the Karnal food grain market, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the Haryana government of failing to make proper arrangements for procurement even though it had announced to start the process on April 1.

“In many places, farmers reaching the market with their crops are being harassed in the name of moisture, not registering on the web portal or on account of server being down. The government should co-operate with the farmers, and not do new experiments on them every day. The government should immediately stop making excuses and procure grains from farmers who are reaching the market with their crops,” he said.

Talking to mediapersons at the grains market, Mr. Hooda opposed the government’s decision to reduce the standard limit of moisture in wheat from 14% to 12%.

‘Ploy to deny MSP’

The government has decided to reduce the moisture content so that it does not have to pay Minimum Support Price to farmers, he alleged.

Not only this, earlier 0.75 % mixed quantity (rye, mustard, chaff, etc.) was allowed in a quintal but this has been now been reduced to 0.50 percent, or 500 grams in a quintal. The Leader of the Opposition said that farmers would incur heavy financial loss due to this and the government should immediately withdraw this decision.

Earlier, Mr. Hooda visited grains markets in Ladwa, Babain and Thanesar of Kurukshetra.

Comments
Related Articles

Chhattisgarh CM too urges Centre to open vaccination for all adults

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Campaign ends for fourth phase

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will form anti-Romeo squads: U.P. CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In Tollygunge, a battle of heavyweights

Coronavirus | Maharashtra has done better than most in vaccination, says Chidambaram

Coronavirus | Centre has promised to help Maharashtra: Pawar

CBI records statements of Param Bir Singh, Vaze and others

Coronavirus | Sarma rules out lockdown in Assam

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata dares Election Commission to file complaints against Modi
A photo of Kashi Vishwanath temple (left) and Gyanvapi Mosque (right) taken in 2012. Last October, part of the wall separating the two was demolished by a government contractor.

Varanasi court orders ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple

‘Dirty politics’ on to destabilise Maharashtra government: Sanjay Raut

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC should stop Mamata from campaigning for vitriolic and communal speeches: Babul Supriyo

COVID-19 | Mumbai’s vaccination to halt due to lack of vaccines, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Suspected African swine fever kills over 270 pigs in Mizoram

Supreme Court refuses pleas to quash CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

Human toll in human-elephant conflict rises during summer, Odisha study finds

COVID-19 spreads its tentacles in Uttarakhand’s leading educational institutions

Three out of 1,000 pregnant women testing HIV positive: Meghalaya panel

Weekend lockdown in all Madhya Pradesh cities: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting called by PM Modi to discuss COVID-19 situation with CMs
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 1:35:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/farmers-being-harassed-in-mandis-alleges-hooda/article34276083.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY