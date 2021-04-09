Farmers being harassed in mandis, alleges Hooda

‘Haryana govt. failed to make arrangements for grain procurement’

Interacting with the farmers and labourers at the Karnal food grain market, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the Haryana government of failing to make proper arrangements for procurement even though it had announced to start the process on April 1.

“In many places, farmers reaching the market with their crops are being harassed in the name of moisture, not registering on the web portal or on account of server being down. The government should co-operate with the farmers, and not do new experiments on them every day. The government should immediately stop making excuses and procure grains from farmers who are reaching the market with their crops,” he said.

Talking to mediapersons at the grains market, Mr. Hooda opposed the government’s decision to reduce the standard limit of moisture in wheat from 14% to 12%.

‘Ploy to deny MSP’

The government has decided to reduce the moisture content so that it does not have to pay Minimum Support Price to farmers, he alleged.

Not only this, earlier 0.75 % mixed quantity (rye, mustard, chaff, etc.) was allowed in a quintal but this has been now been reduced to 0.50 percent, or 500 grams in a quintal. The Leader of the Opposition said that farmers would incur heavy financial loss due to this and the government should immediately withdraw this decision.

Earlier, Mr. Hooda visited grains markets in Ladwa, Babain and Thanesar of Kurukshetra.