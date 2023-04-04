Farmers anguished in Punjab against AAP Government

April 04, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The farmer anguish against the Punjab government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and criticism from political parties is on the rise, surrounding the ‘compensation’ for the damaged crops following recent rains accompanied by gusty winds in most parts of the State.

Farmer unions have announced that they would hold demonstrations against the incumbent government, to press for the “immediate and adequate” release of compensation for the crop loss. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), the largest farmer union in Punjab, would be staging demonstrations across the State on April 5.

Hitting out at the AAP government, Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of the outfit, on Tuesday told The Hindu that the government was ignoring farmers and failed to address farmers’ problems, like the previous governments.

“The crops, including wheat and vegetables have suffered an immense loss in the past few days, due to unseasonal rains. The government should immediately compensate farmers. Recently, the government has announced to enhance the relief amount from ₹12,000 per acre to ₹15,000 per acre for 76-100% loss of crops. This increase is insufficient,” he said.

“If we talk about the wheat crop, the compensation amount should be at least ₹70,000 per acre. What the government has announced does not even cover the input cost, what to talk about the compensation,” he added.

Demonstration on April 6

Another prominent outfit, Bhartiya Kisan Union- (Ekta Dakonda), will be staging demonstrations across the State on April 6 surrounding the demand for an immediate and adequate release of compensation for the crop loss. Members of the Krantikari Kisan Union would also hold demonstrations on the compensation issue on April 5.

“The AAP government is not keeping its pre-poll promise. In public gatherings, their (AAP) leaders used to say that if they come to power, their government will give compensation even before conducting the ‘ girdawari’ (crop loss assessment), but after assuming power they are working like previous governments. Also, the increase announced by the State Government is inadequate,” said Mr. Kokrikalan.

“We will be holding demonstrations on April 6 in the State, demanding the immediate and adequate release of compensation for the crop loss,” he said.

‘Delhi model’ compensation

Political parties have also come in support of the farmers. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has demanded immediate release of compensation at the rate of ₹50,000 per acre to farmers, whose wheat crop has been destroyed.

Mr. Badal said the AAP had promised to give compensation immediately after crop damage on the ‘Delhi Model’, and should make good on its promise instead of delaying the assessment procedure, to deny relief to farmers.

Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa flayed the State government for announcing “too meagre compensation for the farmers”. Seeking an expansion in the relief package being provided by the AAP government, Mr. Bajwa said that with such scanty compensation, wheat farmers would not even be able to recover their input cost.