Farmers anger to break BJP ego in next assembly poll: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav said the farmers are very angry against the government and their anger is yet to subside.

Accusing the central government of having an adamant attitude over its three farm laws, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the unity of farmers agitating against these laws will break the ego of the BJP.

He also accused the government of hurting farmers’ financial interests after showing them the dream of doubling their income and grabbing their votes.

The farmers’ condition has deteriorated under the BJP’s rule, he said in a statement.

“The farmers have been hurt financially. The black farming laws enacted by the BJP last year have destroyed the entire agriculture economy,” he said.

“The unity of agitating farmers will shatter the BJP’s ego,” he said.

Yadav said the BJP showed dreams of doubling farmers’ income and got their votes, but BJP failed to ensure even a profitable price to them for their produce.

“As a result, the farmers are forced to sell their produce to intermediaries at a throwaway price,” he said adding the government’s claims of benefits to farmers due to their various welfare scheme for them is limited merely to media advertisements,” he said.

“All the items used by the farmers have become expensive and they have made up their mind to give a befitting reply to the BJP in the next assembly elections,” he added.

“Once the Samajwadi government is formed in the state after the assembly elections next year, justice will be done to farmers,” he said.