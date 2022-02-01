Farmer unions respond to SKM protest call in U.P., Haryana

Farmers at Singhu border during their protest against farm laws last year .

Ghaziabad

01 February 2022 01:36 IST

BKU reiterates demand for dismissal of Ajay Mishra from Union Cabinet

Farmers belonging to various outfits held protests in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Monday over the non-fulfilment of promises made to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the time of suspension of their year-long agitation.

The protests, held as part of the nationwide ‘Vishwasghat Diwas’ (Betrayal Day) called by the SKM, elicited a mixed reaction in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) presented a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind at the tehsil and district headquarters across the State.

Scores of farmers organised sit-in protests in Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura, Kushinagar, and Ayodhya.

“Cases lodged against farmers have not been withdrawn. The compensation promised to families whose kin died during the agitation has not been paid. The committee on MSP (minimum support price) has not been formed and there has been no talk on the proposed electricity Bill,” said BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

The farmer body also reiterated its demand for the dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet for his alleged role in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. “The SIT report has said there was a conspiracy but the chief conspirator is still holding a constitutional post. It is like rubbing salt on the wounds of farmers,” the memorandum said.

‘Hamstrung by MCC’

On the rather low-key response to the call in western U.P., Dharmendra Malik, BKU media in-charge, said the farmers limited themselves to tehsil and district headquarters because the model code of conduct was in place and the administration was lodging cases against those violating COVID protocol. “The memorandum was served in every district of the State and it reflected the anger in the farmer community. It should not be seen as indifference towards electoral process or any particular political party,” he said.

In Haryana, the speakers at the protests warned the Centre and the Manohar Lal-led State government to honour the written assurances in letter and spirit or be ready face “fresh agitations”.

While addressing the protesters at Jhajjar, All India Kisan Sabha vice-president Inderjit Singh said the crisis in agriculture sector was bound to deepen in view of the rising cost of production and declining returns.

(With inputs from Special Correspondent in Gurugram)