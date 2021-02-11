Farmer unions plan 4-hour ‘rail roko’ on Feb. 18

New Delhi

11 February 2021 01:24 IST

Attempts to create division among farmers will not succeed, says Rakesh Tikait

Agitating farmers’ unions on Wednesday announced that they would block rail traffic across the country for four hours on February 18, intensifying their stir against the three contentious farm laws. Toll plazas in Rajasthan would be “made free” from February 12, they said.

In a press statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a joint front of farmers’ unions, said a meeting of farmer leaders had decided to block rail traffic from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on February 18 as part of the “Rail roko” (stop trains) protest.

On February 14, a candle march, “mashaal juloos” (torchlight procession) and other protests would be organised across the country, remembering the sacrifice of “martyred” soldiers in the Pulwama attack, said the press statement. On February 16, it added, farmers will show solidarity throughout the country on the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent farmer leader.

Earlier, Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had said the agitation would continue till the time farmers’ demands were met. He added that attempts to create division among farmers on the basis of religion and region would not succeed. Mr. Tikait said the “manch” (the coalition of farmer unions) and “panch” (the committee holding talks with the government) would not change.

Addressing a large gathering at the Singhu border, Mr. Tikait said all attempts to divide Sikhs and non-Sikhs, big and small farmers, and the people from Haryana and Punjab, respectively, had failed. He said the SKM was united and there was no division in it.