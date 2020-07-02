Farmer outfits ask Centre to withdraw ordinances

Several farmer organisations on Wednesday passed a resolution against the Union government’s ordinances on agriculture and the draft Electricity (Amendment) Act.

At a virtual meeting convened by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, these unions called the ordinances and the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003, “anti-farmer” and demanded their withdrawal, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister earlier said he would protect the interests of the State and its farmers. He criticised the Centre for “undermining” the contributions of farmers and soldiers and said it had forgotten the ‘Kisan’ in the ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogans that had reverberated through the country when Punjab’s farmers made India self-sufficient. “With other States now producing food grains, the Central government seems to have decided not just to ignore but destroy the interests of Punjab’s farmers, a majority of whom are small,” he said.

Mr. Amarinder Singh accused the Centre of trying to divest the States of its powers. “We should raise a united voice to send a strong message to Delhi that we will not allow this to happen. Everyone, even children, could see through the designs of the Central government, which wants to ruin Punjab and withdraw free power supplied to the farmers,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress Working Committee had already passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the increase in fuel prices, which he said was meant to cause problems to the people.

The key outfits that participated in the meeting included - Bharti Kissan Union (Mann), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Piddi), Bharti Kissan Union (Rajewal), Bharti Kissan Union (Lakhowal), Bharti Kissan Union (Dakaunda), Bharti Kissan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), Bharti Kissan Union (Sidhupur), Bharti Kissan Union (Krantikari), Jamhoori Kissan Sabha, All India Kissan Sabha.