Farmer organisations demand withdrawal of agri ordinances

Farmer organisations in Punjab and Haryana on Monday staged a “tractor march” to protest against the Centre’s recently promulgated agriculture ordinances and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

In Haryana, farmers staged protests under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) in Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunangar and Fatehabad districts, while in Punjab protests were largely led by the Bharti Kissan Union (Rajewal) and the Bharti Kissan Union (Lakhowal).

Farmers riding on their tractors shouted slogans against the ordinances and the recent rise in fuel prices. Later, members of the outfits submitted memorandums to the local authorities.

“The Centre should immediately withdraw these ordinances, which are anti-farmer. Implementation of the ordinances will ultimately lead to exploitation of farmers at the hands of big corporate houses. The BJP government has given a free hand to the private corporate houses to exploit the farmers,” said Gurnam Singh, Haryana chief of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni).

“If he government doesn’t pay heed to our demands, we will be forced to intensify our protests,” he added.

‘Centre can’t be trusted’

Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh said the Centre could not be trusted on its promise to continue with the Minimum Support Price and procurement. The BJP had earlier backtracked on its promise to implement the Swaminathan Committee report. The Union government was out to ruin Punjab,” he said.

Separately, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said the recent promulgation of ordinances was another conspiracy of the BJP-led government against the farmers.