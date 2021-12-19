Farmer leader floats party for Punjab polls

Gurnam Singh Charuni

Chandigarh

19 December 2021 01:02 IST

Charuni bats for opium farming in State

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni on Saturday floated his political party to contest the Punjab Assembly polls next year and batted for opium farming in the State.

Mr. Charuni told reporters that their aim is to ‘purify’ politics and bring good people forward.

“We are launching the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party,” he told the media here.

Replying to a query, Mr. Charuni said he will not contest the polls in Punjab. On an alliance with any party, he said there is no decision yet in this regard but his party will try to contest all the 117 Assembly seats in the State.

He also batted for opium farming in Punjab. “If opium farming is allowed, Punjab can progress a lot,” he said.

He also slammed political leaders, saying they frame policies in “favour of capitalists while ignoring interests of the poor”. Mr. Charuni said there is a need to bring a change and to oust those people who are “looting” the country.