Farmer issues take centrestage as BJD, BJP eye Odisha’s rural polls

BHUBANESWAR:

01 July 2021 17:51 IST

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik releases COVID-19 assistance of ₹386 crore for landless farmers

Farmers’ issues took the centre stage with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting ready to face Odisha’s Panchayat elections expected to be scheduled in 2022.

While releasing COVID-19 assistance of ₹386 crore for landless farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that his government would continue to help landless farmers till the recommendations of M.S. Swaminathan Committee were implemented.

According to a statement issued by Chief Minister’s Office, landless farmers have been provided ₹1,000 in addition to the usual assistance under the KALIA scheme, which will benefit 18 lakh landless farming families.

Terming agricultural labourers as the nucleus of the economy, Mr. Patnaik said his government recognised the sacrifice of landless farmers in enriching the economy.

“We have continued our fight for the protection of the rights of landless farmers. I have always demanded implementation of the recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee. Till recommendations are not implemented, the party [BJD] will support landless farmers,” he said.

The State BJP criticised the Naveen Patnaik government for not making the full list of KALIA beneficiaries public, despite repeated demands by it [the BJP].

“When and how did the State government identify 18 lakh landless farmers? There has been no basis for the identification of landless farmers. The government released a huge amount of funds to please BJD cadres on the ground,” said Golaka Mohapatra, BJP spokesperson.

The State BJP on Thursday staged an agitation in front of all market yards, protesting against non-procurement of paddy.

“Thousands of paddy packets have been lying unsold in market yards across the State. The token issued to farmers for selling their agricultural produce have lapsed because of which farmers are unable to sell their paddy. Though the government had assured it would procure all paddy by June 30, this has not happened,” alleged State BJP president Sameer Mohanty.

The State BJP will continue to stage demonstrations in front of all market yards demanding immediate procurement of paddy on July 1 and 2, Mr. Mohanty said. The saffron party had discussed the issue of difficulties in procurement of paddy in great detail at its recently concluded State executive body meeting.

Senior BJD leader Pramilla Mallick said the BJP was misleading people as it is the Central government that can extend last date of paddy procurement. “The State BJP leaders don’t have the guts to raise the issue with the Central leadership and push them to take action,” said Ms Mallick.

The BJD recently appointed six senior party leaders as observers to oversee the party’s organisational affairs in 30 districts.

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, the regional party had recently revamped its women’s wing, appointing Snehangini Chhuria as its president. There are to be three working presidents and one secretary general to lead the BJD’s women’s wing.