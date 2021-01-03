Farmer from U.P. ends life at Ghazipur border

Ghaziabad

03 January 2021 01:26 IST

‘He had been participating in protest’

A 70-year-old farmer from Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended his life at the Ghazipur border on Saturday morning, police said.

Braving the cold wave, hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are protesting against the farm laws at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border for more than a month.

‘Govt. responsible’

Rajvir Singh, national vice president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, the farmer had been identified as hailing from Pasiapur village of Bilaspur block in Rampur. “He and his family have been actively participating in the protest for many days. In the note written in Gurumukhi that he has left behind, he held the government responsible for the current state of farmers as it had not been listening to their demands.”

A translation of the note released by the BKU said the laws made by the government were not in the interest of farmers but the government was not taking them back. “Forty farmers have died during protests in Punjab but none has laid his life from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. So, this servant is offering his body for the cause of revocation of the three laws.”

He also mentioned that he served in Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Anshu Jain, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indirapuram said, “The family and coordination committee didn’t want the post-mortem to be done. Keeping their sentiments in mind, we have sent the body to his native village. The body and the note were recovered from a mobile lavatory stationed at the protest site. In the note, he hasn’t held anybody responsible for his death,” she said. Ms. Jain said the law and order situation was under control. “We are in touch with the coordination committee and are ready to provide every possible help to counter the cold wave,” she added.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-4076 9002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).