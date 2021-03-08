Farmer found hanging in Haryana

Chandigarh

08 March 2021 01:16 IST

A 49-year-old farmer from Haryana’s Hisar district on Sunday allegedly hanged himself from a tree, about seven kilometres from the Tikri border protest site, police said.

The farmer, who supported the agitation against Centre’s new farm laws, has purportedly left a suicide note, they said.

“The victim, Rajbir, hailed from a village in Hisar district. He was found hanging from a tree,” Bahadurgarh City police station SHO, Vijay Kumar said.

His body was found hanging by some farmers who informed the police.

In the suicide note purportedly left behind by Rajbir, it is mentioned that the three farm laws were responsible for him to take the extreme step.

