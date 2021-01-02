Farmer ends life at Ghazipur border

Ghaziabad:

02 January 2021 13:57 IST

In the suicide note written in Gurumukhi, Kashmira Singh has held the government responsible for the current state of farmers as it had not been listening to their demands

A 70-year-old farmer from Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended his life by hanging at the Ghazipur border on Saturday morning, police said.

Braving the cold wave, hundreds of peasants from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are protesting against the farm laws at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

Rajvir Singh, national vice-president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, said the farmer had been identified as Kashmira Singh from Bilaspur block of Rampur. “He and his family have been actively participating in the protest for many days. In the suicide note written in Gurumukhi, he has held the government responsible for the current state of farmers as it had not been listening to their demands.” BKU worker Manoj Sharma said Kashmira Singh was a well-to-do farmer and was contributing to the ‘langar’.

Anshu Jain, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Indirapuram, said, “The family and coordination committee didn’t want the post-mortem to be done. Keeping their sentiments in mind, we have sent the body to his native village. The body and the suicide note were recovered from a mobile lavatory stationed at the protest site. Prima facie, it seems like death by hanging. In the note, he hasn’t held anybody responsible for his death,” she said.

This is the second death at the Ghazipur border in two days. On Friday, a 57-year-old farmer from Baghpat died because of cardiac arrest.

Ms. Jain said the law and order situation was under control. “We are in touch with the coordination committee and are ready to provide every possible help to counter the cold wave.”

(Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)