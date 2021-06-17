Farm laws will benefit farmers: Lal

CHANDIGARH

17 June 2021 23:36 IST

Haryana CM announces special package for labourers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday reiterated that the new farm laws were in the interest of farming community and farmers should not oppose their implementation.

“Farmers should understand that the farm laws are in their interest. Let the laws be implement, if after implementation, these laws prove to be non-beneficial the government would be ready to work on the legislations,” he said here.

Mr. Lal was addressing a press meet on completion of 600 days of the second tenure of his government.

He said that amid the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the State government has decided to give economic relief packages.

“In view of the financial constraints faced by the labourers working in the unorganised sector a relief package of ₹600 crore would be given to 12 lakh such families in the State. Under this, a financial assistance of ₹5,000 will be given to all such families. To ensure that the labourers of the unorganised sector have easy access to the scheme a portal has been designed and the registrations on the portal will start from June 18,” he said.

“Besides this, we are announcing a relief package of ₹150 crore for small shopkeepers. Also, a discount of 25% would be provided to 600 farmers, who would purchase e-tractors,” said Mr. Lal.

Aid for Corona warriors

The Chief Minsiter said a financial aid of ₹5,000 per family of Corona warriors such as ASHA workers and employees of NHM would also be given.

He said that the State government has borne the entire cost of the Covid affected patients of below poverty line families.

Mr. Lal said that it has been decided to waive off the entire property tax for the first quarter of the year 2021-22.