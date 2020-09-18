Farm Bills: Hooda submits memorandum to Governor

CHANDIGARH

18 September 2020 17:41 IST

It demands a ‘special session’ of the Assembly to reject the Centre’s Bills, on the lines of Punjab.

Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday led a delegation of party MLAs and submitted a memorandum at the office of Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya in Chandigarh demanding a ‘special session’ of the House to reject the Centre’s agriculture sector related Bills, on the lines of Punjab.

The former Chief Minister said the State farmers were facing an existential crisis due to the three “anti-farmer black laws’’, which the Union government brought in in Parliament. They would take away the protection provided to farmers, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

“The situation demands a political consensus and it’s important that all parties raise their voice in the interest of the State’s farmers. A special session of the Assembly should be called and these three laws should be rejected outright, on the lines of Punjab. These laws should be discussed in the House so that people will know which party and member stands with the farmer and who is against them,” he said.

A resolution should be passed in the Assembly against the Bills because the agriculture and market systems were in the jurisdiction of the State and the House had the legal and moral right to discuss this and voice the will of people, he stated.

“Laws that dismantle the existing market system and take away the MSP [Minimum Support Price]guarantee are not acceptable to the State’s people and farmers. Also, a Bill should be brought in the Assembly, in which farmers should be guaranteed MSP under the M.S. Swaminathan C2 formula. The provision of MSP with C2 benefits should be added. If a private agency buys a crop of the farmer for less than the MSP, then it should be ready for the legal consequences,” he added.