Fare rebate for women extended to all roadways buses in Rajasthan

June 23, 2023 03:21 am | Updated June 22, 2023 09:48 pm IST - JAIPUR

The rebate was earlier limited to the ordinary blue line buses.

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing with its “largesse spree” in the run-up to this year’s Assembly election, the Congress government in Rajasthan on Thursday extended the 50% concession in fares for women to all categories of roadways buses. The rebate was earlier limited to the ordinary blue line buses.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced an increase in the concession in fares for women passengers in ordinary roadways buses from 30% to 50% in the 2023-24 State Budget presented in the Assembly on February 10 this year. The rebate was implemented from April 1.

Mr. Gehlot announced the extension of the concession for women to all categories of buses, including the express, deluxe and luxury buses, while inaugurating a new bus terminal at Sindhi Camp Bus Station here on May 25. The proposal for implementing the new arrangement was approved here on Thursday.

A Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation spokesperson said here that the women would henceforth be charged half the fare in all classes of buses plying within the borders of the State.

