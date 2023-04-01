ADVERTISEMENT

Fans, supporters throng Patiala jail to welcome soon-to-be released Navjot Sidhu

April 01, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Patiala

Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at many places in Patiala city by Sidhu's supporters to welcome him.

Local artists perform on ‘dhol’ to welcome Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of his release from the Patiala jail. | Photo Credit: PTI

After spending about 10 months in Patiala's central jail, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will walk free on Saturday. Several Congress leaders and supporters assembled outside the prison to accord the 59-year-old former cricketer a grand welcome upon his release and chanted 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

'Dhol' players have also been arranged by his supporters standing outside the jail to welcome the cricketer-turned-politician. Speaking to reporters at his residence on Saturday, Sidhu's son Karan Sidhu said the family has been eagerly waiting for his release from the jail. He said it had been a tough time for the family but now they were happy to see him coming out of the jail.

Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at many places in Patiala city by Sidhu's supporters to welcome him. Party workers are quite ecstatic over the release of Sidhu, said one of the supporters outside the jail. Congress leader and former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said people of Punjab are waiting for Sidhu to come out of jail.

The former state Congress chief was jailed on May 20 last year after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in a road rage case in 1988. Sidhu's lawyer HPS Varma on Friday had said the release was happening earlier due to Sidhu's good conduct during imprisonment, as allowed under the rules.

Sidhu's family had got an intimation from authorities regarding his release from the Patiala jail.

