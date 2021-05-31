Family uses earthmover to shift COVID-19 patient for burial

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

31 May 2021 20:27 IST

They claim to have been unaware of protocols.

A family in Eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar used an earthmover to transport the body of their kin who had died after testing positive for COVID-19 to a pit where they dumped the body for burial.

The family of the man claimed they were unaware of the protocol even as the village pradhan said he offered help in shifting the body for cremation but they refused.

The COVID-19 victim’s son said that he died at home in their village Parsashukl after testing positive in a hospital in Gorakhpur.

“We thought this how it is being done everywhere. We did not have the information,” he told journalists when asked why they used an earthmover to carry the body and dump it in a pit.

Village pradhan Triyoganand Gautam said he had offered to take the body for cremation. “But when his own children did not touch [the body], we withdrew,” he said.