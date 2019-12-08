Other States

Family of Unnao rape victim opts for burial, memorial to be set up

Tragic end: The ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the rape victim at her native village.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The victim’s family reached the village with the body after 9 p.m. to an emotional outburst from the assembled crowd, which included leaders of the Samajwadi Party

The body of the Unnao rape victim, who died of burns in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday, was brought to her village late on Saturday.

The victim’s brother and other relatives reached the village with the body after 9 p.m. to an emotional outburst from the assembled crowd, which included leaders of the Samajwadi Party.

The police were deployed in large numbers to avoid any untoward incident. Fire brigade personnel have also been deployed in the village, where senior officers have been camping since morning.

Last rites

About the timings of the victim’s last rites, Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Pandey said, “It is yet to be finalised. Senior officials as well as two Ministers who were sent by the Chief Minister, would remain in the village till the final rites take place.”

The family said they would not hold a cremation, but would go for a burial, Mr. Pandey said.

He added that a memorial to the girl would be constructed next to the memorials to her grandparents on land owned by the family.

