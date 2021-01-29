Family forced to perform symbolic last rites for a living child in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

Even was brought about as a result of social ostracism by villagers.

A family was forced to perform symbolic last rites for a seven-year-old boy, as he had “unusual hair growth in the body” in Ganjam district in Odisha.

The Ganjam district administration has ordered a probe into the incident and sanctioned ₹10,000 towards immediate assistance from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. The Tahsildar and the Inspector in charge of the local police station were asked to submit a report on the issue.

The elder son of Ramachandra Nayak of Baghua village under the Jagannath Prasad block of Ganjam district has been suffering from a disorder that resulted in unusual hair growth in his body.

“In 2018, the health problem of my son was highlighted in different media. As we are very poor, the district administration stepped in to facilitate treatment,” said Mr. Nayak.

It is said that the parents did not follow the prescription or provide further treatment as result of which the boy developed wounds and had maggots in his scalp. In December, the boy was again taken to hospital where the wound healed after treatment.

Then family was reported to have been ostracised. Villagers reportedly asked the family to perform symbolic last rituals. The family was even directed to host a community feast.

“Since I am a daily labourer, I had to borrow ₹10,000 for a community feast. I conducted the rituals in a forest away from village. Our family members were forced to gulp down cow dung,” said Mr. Nayak.

The Ganjam police on Thursday visited the family to conduct an inquiry. The family members narrated their ordeal, but refrained from taking the names of villagers fearing further ostracisation.

When contacted, paediatrician Alekh Pradhan said, “When he came to me for treatment, he had multiple abscesses. After giving simple treatment for the wounds, I had discharged recommending further evaluation. The boy perhaps has some immunological deficiencies. If he is diagnosed and treated at a hospital like AIIMS, he might lead a normal life.”