Family alleges starvation death in Jharkhand

A family in Jharkhand’s Giridih district has alleged that one of its members died of starvation, but State’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister Saryu Roy on Thursday said official reports failed to prove the claim.

The Minister said a perfectly laid out protocol to prevent death due to starvation is in place in the State.

Ramesh Turi of Chirudih in Giridih district had told the media that his 48-year-old wife Savitri died of starvation on Tuesday last.

The Minister said, “there is a perfect protocol to give ration under the Annapurna Yojana to the needy even if they don’t have ration cards, there are grain banks and ₹10,000 is given to Mukhias who can be approached for assistance.