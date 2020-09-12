Families of three missing persons from Rajouri seek L-G’s help

The youths have been missing since July 18

The families of three missing persons from Rajouri in the Pir Panjal valley have written a letter to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha seeking his intervention. Their DNA sample results are yet to be matched with slain militants killed on July 18 in Shopian.

“On 13-08-2020, a team from Shopian police collected DNA samples from us and assured us that DNA report will be out within 10 days, but till date we have not been informed about the reports,” reads the letter, a copy of which was shared by social activist Choudhary Guftar.

The families demanded an impartial and fair inquiry into the killings as well the DNA reports so that “things can be made public”.

The three youths, identified as Abrar Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed, and Ibrar Ahmed, have been missing since July 18 when they were heading home in Shopian, according to the families. On the same day, an encounter left three unidentified militants dead in the district. The families claim that based on pictures of the slain militants, they suspect that all the three were the missing youth.

The Army has already initiated an inquiry into the incident. The J&K police have also lodged an FIR into the case.

Militant body found

Meanwhile, the J&K police have said that it recovered the body of a militant at Sukhnag Nala in Budgam, where an encounter broke out on September 7.

"The terrorist after receiving bullet injuries had jumped into the Sukhnag Nala in order to escape from the Kawoosa encounter site. One hand grenade, one pistol, one AK magazine, AK rounds, 2 mobile phones, a knife and other materials were also recovered," the police said.

The slain militant was identified as Aqib Lone from Aglar, Shopian and was affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba. "Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic situation and to ensure the safety of people from inherent risk of contracting the infection, the body of the killed terrorist shall be sent to Baramulla for burial purposes," the police added.

Major, soldiers injured

An Army Major and two soldiers were injured in a mine blast when they were patrolling a forward post along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Friday, an official said. Two grievously injured were airlifted to the Command Hospital Udhampur for treatment.