Families in Uttarakhand's Joshimath being evacuated after houses develop cracks

January 05, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand)

Nearly 30 families in the Himalayan town of Joshimath have been evacuated to safer locations with several houses in the area prone to high seismic activity developing cracks, according to officials.

Located at a height of 6,000ft in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the town, on the route to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, falls in high-risk seismic 'Zone-V'. So far, 561 houses in various areas of the town have developed cracks, including 153 in Ravigram, 127 in Gandhinagar, 71 in Manoharbagh, 52 in Singhdhar, 50 in Parsari, 29 in Upper Bazar, 27 in Suneel, 28 in Marwadi and 24 in Lower Bazar, District Disaster Management Officer N. K. Joshi said.

The degree of damage to the houses differ and till now, 29 families from the most-affected houses have been shifted temporarily to safer places from the town, he said, adding that more families could be evacuated if required. “The locations where they have been shifted to include the Nagar Palika Bhawan, a primary school building, the Milan Kendra and the Joshimath Gurudwara,” the official said.

Some of the families have also been shifted for the time being to the places of their relatives, Mr. Joshi said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the situation in Joshimath is being closely monitored and he will himself visit the place to assess the situation.

Officials inspect houses that have developed cracks

Officials of Chamoli district administration on January 4 visited the parts of Joshimath where cracks have appeared in houses and assured the people of assistance, following concerns that the town was gradually sinking.

Physical inspection of houses and land located in Marwadi, Manohar Bagh and Singhdhar wards was carried out by the Additional District Magistrate and Deputy Superintendent of Police of Chamoli along with a team of geologists, State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), Fire Service and local police, officials said. Instructions were given to the officials concerned to be prepared. The team also met the local people and assured them of all possible help.

Police and SDRF jawans at Kotwali Joshimath were asked to keep the disaster equipment in operational condition and in alert mode to jump into action in case of any emergency.

Residents of Joshimath had on Tuesday threatened to take to the streets if the State government did not initiate the process of rehabilitating them immediately. The number of houses developing cracks in the town rose on Tuesday to over 600, Chairman of Joshimath Municipal Corporation Shailendra Panwar said.

“Houses located in a large portion of Singdhar ward have developed cracks since Monday,” he said. Meanwhile, affected people carrying torches hit the streets shouting slogans against a public sector energy conglomerate in Joshimath, blaming its project for the situation.

