Other States

Coronavirus | ‘False’ virus death in Meghalaya

Rush to buy cylinders in Guwahati on Sunday.

Rush to buy cylinders in Guwahati on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: -

The patient actually died owing to asthmatic complications

A 76-year-old man who spent more than 14 days of quarantine in a hospital after he was declared COVID-19 positive due to a technical error, died in his Meghalaya village on June 26.

The hill State’s first ‘false positive’ patient died of asthmatic complications.

The man from Umsamlem village in Ri-Bhoi district was admitted at the Dr. H Gordon Roberts Hospital in State capital Shillong in the first week of June. The doctors undertook the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR test after diagnosing him with acute respiratory infection.

He was declared positive on June 9, following which the Health department carried out contact-tracing in his village as well as in Shillong. The outcome of all tests, including a few more on the septuagenarian, was negative.

The State Medical Expert Committee later said the man’s was a case of ‘false positive’ due to the error factor of the RT-PCR testing kit.

Aman War, the Director of Health Services said the machines through which the RT-PRC tests were being conducted have an accuracy rate of 99%.

“This particular case fell under the 1% error of the machine and hence the man from Ri-Bhoi was categorised as false positive,” he added.

Consultants at the hospital where the man was admitted released him on June 22. “He passed away around 5:30 pm on June 26 ,” said one of his relatives.

‘48 cases in the State’

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the State recorded 48 COVID-19 positive cases till June 27. Five of them were active while one person, a 69-year-old doctor, died.

The COVID-19 death count in Assam touched double figure on June 27 with the death of a woman at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital late night on June 26.

With 246 fresh cases on June 27, Assam’s COVID-19 positive count read 7,165. While 2,338 of these are active cases, 4,814 were discharged after recovery.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2020 11:38:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/false-virus-death-in-meghalaya/article31940905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY