False narrative by Western media on Kashmir: Naidu

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that revoking the special status of Kashmir was the demand of time for the unity and integrity of the country.

“Dilution of Article 370 would strengthen the security, safety and integrity of India and should not be viewed through any other narrow prism,” he said at the first Balramji Dass Tandon Memorial Lecture at Panjab University. “A section of the western media was indulging in false propaganda on the situation in Kashmir post dilution of Article 370,” he said.

Mr. Naidu referring to a news article published by national dailies in 1964, said that MPs cutting across party lines including those from ruling party almost unanimously supported a non official resolution seeking abrogation of Article 370.

Mr. Naidu said the Parliament took the decision that this transitory provision needs to go and Jammu & Kashmir must be fully integrated with the rest of India. “People across the country are rejoicing over the abrogation of Article 370. It is expected that this will pave the way for faster development of the State in the years to come,” he added.

Calling for a need to tone up administration, speed up judicial reforms and promoteing healthy and meaningful debates in legislatures and Parliament, Mr. Naidu said, “‘Discuss, debate, decide, decentralise and deliver’ should become the agenda and the way forward for public representatives.”

He also asked political parties to adopt a code of conduct for people’s representatives including MPs and MLAs for effective functioning of Parliament and legislatures. “Parties should incorporate such code of conduct in their election manifestos,” he said.

Mr. Naidu stressed the need for taking immediate steps to reduce heavy pendency of cases in courts. “In order to streamline and make justice delivery more effective, there should be time-bound decisions on election petitions and criminal cases against sitting MPs and MLAs, including disqualification under the anti-defection law,” he said.

He also suggested revisiting the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, containing anti-defection provisions, to ensure a time bound disposal of such cases and make it more effective by plugging loopholes.

He added that expanding the Supreme Court bench and having separate benches in different regions on trial basis as suggested by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice would help address the problem of pendency in judiciary and would save huge amount of money and energy of litigants who travel miles to reach Delhi.