False claim on air strike, says SP leader

A former U.P. Minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader has called the air strike by the Indian Air Force on a Jaish camp inside Pakistan “false.”
“BJP leaders are liars. Is the surgical strike anything new? TV channels were airing it today. This (that an air strike will happen) was known for 10 days,” Samajwadi Party leader Vinod Kumar told party workers here on Tuesday.
“It was known that they (the government) have colluded with Pakistan and decided to drop a couple of bombs on an abandoned house,” he claimed.
The SP leader also accused the BJP of “spreading terror.”
