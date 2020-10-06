False affidavit filed by U.P. to cover up Hathras, says Congress

Party seeks immediate removal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of ‘lying’ to the Supreme Court by filing a false affidavit in an attempt to ‘cover up’ the Hathras incident and demanded the immediate removal of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In its affidavit, the government justified the decision to cremate the victim with “all religious rituals” at night as the local administration had received intelligence inputs of violence in the morning, and attached medical reports that claimed “absence of any signs of rape”.

At a joint press conference, All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) chief Sushmita Dev, former Rajya Sabha member Rajani Patil and spokepserson Supriya Shrinate described the affidavit as “full of white lies” and asserted that it amounted to contempt of court.

“Every step taken by the Uttar Pradesh government was to cover up the entire Hathras episode. Today, this has been exposed in the form of the affidavit filed by Uttar Pradesh government. The purpose of this affidavit is not for a court-monitored CBI probe but to cover up the incident,” Ms. Dev said.

‘Stop the cover-up’

“Stop the cover-up. The Congress stands by its demand that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should be dismissed with immediate effect. The district magistrate and every officer who is a part of this conspiracy to hush up such a brutal case of rape should be dismissed and not given any other responsibility pending investigation,” she added.

Ms. Shrinate alleged that the government was trying to make it a case of international conspiracy “through fabricated evidence” and project that protests over the Hathras incident would lead to caste violence in the State.

She read out portions of the government affidavit, in which there are references to ‘black lives’, ‘American cities like San Diego and Phoenix’, and the ‘New York police department’. “As they say, even to copy, you need brains. They have made a total mockery of this affidavit,” she said.

Ms. Shrinate asked why there is no official notification of the CBI inquiry into the Hathras incident as announced by the State government, and alleged a conspiracy by the administration to resort to victim-shaming.

Ms. Dev condemned the government for its ‘claim’ of ‘no rape’ despite the victim’s dying declaration and for assertion that proper religious rituals were followed during the cremation. “ This is a case of contempt. There should be a case of contempt of court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should dismiss Yogi Adityanath as Chief minister,” she said.