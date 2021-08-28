Fake message in Assam CM’s name doing rounds, police registers case

A fake message attributed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on not opening of schools in the state is circulating on WhatsApp, prompting the police to lodge an FIR on Saturday.

Mr. Sarma himself tweeted a screenshot of the message earlier in the day and asked the police to file an FIR in this connection.

“A fake announcement, purportedly issued from my Twitter account, about non opening of schools is being circulated on WhatsApp. This is a fake message and should not be given heed to,” he tweeted.

“Sir. As directed, a case is being taken up at Crime Branch, Guwahati,” Assam Police posted on the microblogging site in reply to Mr. Sarma.

As per the message re-opening of schools has been postponed from September till November as COVID-19 has not been controlled yet.

The message was circulated as a screenshot of a Tweet from Mr. Sarma’s official Twitter handle.

It carried the timeline of 10.05 p.m. of August 26 this year, the same day when Assam government had announced reopening of physical classes for standard 12 and final year of degree and post-graduate courses in the state from the first week of September with relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions.