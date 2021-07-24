Fake gun licenses case: CBI searches 40 locations in J&K

Srinagar:

24 July 2021 14:25 IST

The CBI is probing the issuance of over 40,000 fake gun licenses to residents living outside J&K in several districts, including Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kupwara, “on forged documents”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 40 locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in the fake gun licenses scam.

An official said the CBI searched around 40 locations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla and Delhi.

“The searches were carried out at the official and residential premises of then public servants (including IAS Officers). Around 20 gun-houses were also searched as part of the ongoing investigation of a case related to arms license racket,” the official said.

Advertising

Advertising

In capital Srinagar, the CBI teams raided 22 locations. in J&K including 12 in Kashmir in connection with the fake gun license case, officials said.

The CBI is probing the issuance of over 40,000 fake gun licenses to residents living outside J&K in several districts, including Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kupwara, “on forged documents”.

The case was handed over to the CBI in 2018. Earlier, the case was cracked by the Anti-Terror Squad of Rajasthan.