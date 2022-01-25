Fake encounters: Assam Government seeks more time from Gauhati High Court

GUWAHATI

25 January 2022 19:05 IST

Lawyer-activist Arif Jwadder had filed a petition seeking probe into the killing of 28 people by the police since May 2021

The Assam Government has sought more time from the Gauhati High Court to file an affidavit on the alleged fake encounters by the Assam Police since May 2021.

Hearing a petition by lawyer-activist Arif Jwadder on January 11, the court had directed the State government to file a detailed report within two weeks.

Advertising

Advertising

Appearing for the State on Tuesday, advocate general Devajit Saikia sought 10 more days to file the affidavit.

Mr. Jwadder had in his petition said 28 people had been killed and 48 injured by the police in the name of fighting crime since May 2021. He sought an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a police team from another State under the supervision of the court.

The last such incident on January 22 triggered outrage in central Assam’s Nagaon, forcing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to order a probe by a senior bureaucrat. Seven days’ time since January 23 was given for submitting the probe report.

The police in Nagaon shot Kirti Kamal Bora, a 22-year-old former student leader in the leg during an anti-drug operation. The police claimed he was involved in drug dealing and was shot in self-defence.

Members of his family said the police “framed” him.