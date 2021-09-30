Fake currency amounting to ₹12 crore seized in Manipur

IMPHAL

Police arrest two persons

In a pre-dawn action in Thoubal district of Manipur, a combined team of the civil police and special police commandos recovered fake Indian currency amounting to ₹12 crore and arrested two persons.

Thoubal district superintendent of police Jogeshchandra Haobijam said, “ We received reliable specific information about fake currency underworld business. Under my command, a combined team of police commandos and civil police raided some houses at Keirao Wangkhem. We came across a locked hut, which appeared fishy. We broke open the lock and found several bundles of fake currency in ₹ 1,000 (old) currency”.

The hut owner turned out to be one C. Dewan (40) of Keirao Ngarian. During preliminary interrogation, he disclosed that one Surchandra used to bring fake currency. Police have detained both. They said that one Khomdram Tombi of Keirao Wangkhem used to bring fake currency for exchanging them with genuine Indian currency.

The police have launched a manhunt for some other persons. It was being examined whether the fake currency were for mere exchange with genuine notes or to fund drug business and even anti-national activities.