Fake call centre cheating U.S. citizens busted in Maharashtra; 16 people arrested

The accused would contact people in the U.S. and offer them loans. After obtaining their bank account details, the accused would siphon off funds from their accounts

PTI Thane
October 02, 2022 12:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Thane police arrested 16 people for duping U.S. citizens after offering them loans. File

ADVERTISEMENT

Thane police have busted a fake call centre which allegedly duped U.S. citizens after offering them loans and arrested 16 people in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the call centre located in Wagle Estate area of Maharashtra's Thane city on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday and nabbed the people working there, including three women, senior police inspector V.B. Murtadak said.

Mr. Murtadak said the accused would contact people in the U.S. and offer them loans. After obtaining their bank account details, the accused would siphon off funds from their accounts, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An agent coordinating in the U.S. would collect the money and transfer it to India through 'hawala' after taking his share from it, the police said. Hawala denotes illegal transaction of funds by skirting the legal banking channels.

The 16 people arrested include the call centre owners - Siddesh Sudhir Bhaidkar (33) and Sania Rakesh Jaiswal (26), the official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A juvenile was also detained in connection with the offence and later handed over to his parents after completion of legal formalities, the official said.

The police have seized various equipment, gadgets and data from the call centre, he said. Offences were registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and the Indian Telegraph Act, the official said.

The accused were on Saturday produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody for seven days, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Maharashtra

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app