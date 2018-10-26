Other States

Failing to withdraw cash from account, customer robs bank

The police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district arrested an unnamed man for robbing a bank after he was told his account had insufficient balance.

The man visited the State Bank of India’s branch in Wakro to withdraw cash from his account on Monday. He allegedly damaged the cash counter with a machete and took ₹3.5 lakh from the cashier’s drawer after finding out that he did not have enough money left.

Male members of some tribes in Arunachal Pradesh carry machetes as part of the tradition.

The police registered a case on Monday afternoon after Abhijeet Das, the bank’s branch manager, lodged a complaint.

“We tracked the man down to his residence and recovered the money from him,” Thomas Pertin, officer-in-charge of the local police station, said.

The man had attacked the police team with his machete but was soon overpowered.

