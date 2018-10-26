Failing to withdraw cash from account, customer robs bank

The police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district arrested an unnamed man for robbing a bank after he was told his account had insufficient balance.
The man visited the State Bank of India’s branch in Wakro to withdraw cash from his account on Monday. He allegedly damaged the cash counter with a machete and took ₹3.5 lakh from the cashier’s drawer after finding out that he did not have enough money left.
Male members of some tribes in Arunachal Pradesh carry machetes as part of the tradition.
The police registered a case on Monday afternoon after Abhijeet Das, the bank’s branch manager, lodged a complaint.
“We tracked the man down to his residence and recovered the money from him,” Thomas Pertin, officer-in-charge of the local police station, said.
The man had attacked the police team with his machete but was soon overpowered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor