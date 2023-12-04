HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fadnavis will take oath as Maharashtra CM after 2024 Assembly election, says BJP State chief Bawankule

The BJP State chief also egged his partymen to ensure that 45 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra should be bagged by the ruling ‘Mahayuti’ coalition

December 04, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on December 4 raised political eyebrows after proclaiming that Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis would take oath as the next CM of Maharashtra after the 2024 State Assembly election.

Addressing a conclave of BJP party workers in the State’s Bhandara district, Mr. Bawankule said that the party cadre should ensure that 45 of the total 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra should be bagged by the ruling ‘Mahayuti’ coalition (headed by CM Eknath Shinde’s camp of the Shiv Sena, the BJP and Ajit Pawar’s rebel NCP faction) in the 2024 general election.

“The first resolution of this meeting should be that when Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister for the third time (after the 2024 Lok Sabha election), 45 of the MPs should be from the ‘Mahayuti’ and that the MP from Bhandara should be elected with the largest number of votes,” said Mr. Bawankule.

However, the BJP State chief then said that a new government would be formed in Maharashtra after the October 2024 election and that Mr. Fadnavis would be sworn-in as CM at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“The second resolution of 2024 will be when the Maharashtra Assembly elections are held in October and a new government is formed within November 30. Then, Devendra Fadnavis should be taking the oath as CM at the Wankhede stadium,” said Mr. Bawankule.

He further added that there was “only one tiger in Maharashtra - Devendra Fadnavis.”

Mr. Bawankule was addressing party workers after the BJP was flushed by its electoral victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This is not the first time that the BJP state president has spoken of Mr. Fadnavis being sworn-in as the next CM of the State.

Earlier, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, whose rebel NCP faction forms the third component of the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, had said that such statements projecting a particular leader as the next CM were deliberately made by the party brass of all the three parties in a bid to enthuse their respective cadres.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.