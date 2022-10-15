Fadnavis welcomes SC decision to suspend Bombay HC order on acquittal of G.N. Saibaba

We will fight the legal battle ahead, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said

Hailing the Supreme Court order suspending the discharge of former Delhi University (DU) professor G N Saibaba and five others in a Maoist-links case by the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 15, 2022 said letting off accused in anti-national and anti-social activities purely on technical grounds was ‘unfortunate’.

“I am satisfied with the apex court decision to suspend the High Court order on professor G N Saibaba. I am thankful to the top court for forming a bench on Friday and suspending the High Court order,” he said.

“Like I had said yesterday (Friday), the High Court decision was surprising and shocking for us because releasing a person on technical grounds, against whom there was ample evidence of directly helping Maoists, was wrong. So, we approached the Apex court yesterday itself,” he said.

Pleased with the Apex court decision, the Deputy Chief Minister said the accused who caused hardship and misery to families of policemen martyred in attacks by Naxalites should be tried till its logical end.

“We will fight the legal battle ahead. Today’s decision must have provided relief to the families of the policemen martyred in attacks by Naxalites. They were saddened by the High Court decision to let off the perpetrators responsible for their misery and hardship,” the senior BJP leader, who also heads the Home department, said in Nagpur.

Later, he tweeted: I thank the Hon'ble Supreme Court for suspending yesterday's order by the Hon’ble High Court to acquit Prof. GN Saibaba who is involved in anti-national and anti-social activities. The Apex court ensures justice for the families of martyrs by today's decision.

On Friday, Mr Fadnavis said he was thinking about what the families of the policemen martyred in attacks by Naxalites are going through after hearing about the HC’s judgement.