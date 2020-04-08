Other States

Fadnavis wants stern action against Jamaat attendees

Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking stern action against members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

“Many members of the Jamaat have travelled to Maharashtra and many people have been in contact with them. There is need to take strong action against them without getting into the issue of religious affiliations. They have a big share in the total number number of coronavirus-infected patients,” he wrote.

He also called for a serious rethink of Mumbai’s healthcare system. “There are reports of lack of facilities for medical professionals. Protocols have not been implemented, as a result of which even doctors and nurses are getting infected. Immediate steps need to be taken regarding this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Home Department has directed its cyber wing to take action against those spreading rumours and communal messages on social media, using the Tablighi Jamaat incident. The department said on Tuesday it has registered 113 cases against individuals for spreading fake videos, messages and photos which may create religious tension in society.

The cases include 15 in Beed, followed by Pune Rural (11), Mumbai (9), Satara (7), Jalgaon (7), Nashik Rural (6), Nagpur city (4), Nashik city (4), Thane city (4), Nanded (4), Gondia (3), Bhandara (3), Ratnagiri (3), Jalna (3), Parbhani (2), Amaravati (2), Nandurbar (2), Latur (1) and Navi Mumbai (1).

