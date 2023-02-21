Fadnavis says he knew of threatening letter to then Governor from MVA leaders on Legislative Council appointments

February 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said he had knowledge of erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government leaders having allegedly written a “threatening” letter to former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the pending nominations to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC).

“As per my information, MVA leaders had visited the Raj Bhavan and had met [former] Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Mr. Koshyari later told me that the MVA leaders had written him a letter with a threatening tone. He had even asked them to re-submit a fresh letter but due to their [MVA leaders’] egos, they refused to do it,” Mr. Fadnavis said, speaking to reporters in Pune on Tuesday.

Mr. Fadnavis further disclosed that the letter that Mr. Koshyari was alluding to was written by Mr. Thackeray and not Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, currently the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

The Deputy CM’s reaction came a day after Mr. Koshyari, in an interview to a vernacular TV channel, justified his stand to sit on the nominations of 12 MLC members to be elected under the Governor’s quota during the MVA regime.

In the interview, the former Governor alleged that he was being browbeaten by the MVA leaders and that he had refused to yield to such behaviour.

Mr. Koshyari, who was recently replaced by former Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, had a stormy tenure as Governor of Maharashtra, marked by frequent run-ins with the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. He was frequently accused by the MVA of being an overt partisan of the ruling BJP.

A major flashpoint between the MVA leadership and Mr. Koshyari was concerning the unfilled MLC posts.

MVA leaders had repeatedly accused the ex-Governor of deliberately stalling and violating the Constitution by avoiding taking a decision on filling up the vacant posts of 12 members in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, which has been pending since 2019.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fadnavis hit out at Mr. Thackeray and Uddhav camp loyalist Sanjay Raut for their sharp remarks against the Election Commission after the latter awarded the rival Eknath Shinde faction (a coalition ally of the BJP in the present government) the Shiv Sena party name and its iconic ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.

“Mr. Thackeray has a limited dictionary…he keeps using the same words repeatedly. There is no need to pay much attention to his speech, while Sanjay Raut keeps making stupid statements every day,” Mr. Fadnavis said.