Fadnavis orders probe of video allegedly showing BJP MP Kirit Somaiya in compromising position

July 18, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - PUNE

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, seeking a probe to verify the authenticity of a video allegedly showing him in a compromising position.

The video went viral after it was aired by a Marathi news channel. Opposition parties lashed out at Mr. Somaiya, the ruling BJP, and the Eknath Shinde-led government, claiming that the explicit clip has exposed their hypocrisy.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Mr. Somaiya said, “A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me. I have never abused any woman.”

The BJP leader, known for his strident corruption exposes of Opposition leaders, drew predictable flak from the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, particularly from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

‘More videos exist’

Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve claimed that he was in possession of a pen drive which contained eight hours of footage, and included 35 allegedly indecent clips featuring Mr. Somaiya.

Mr. Danve handed over the pen drive to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, remarking that it had videos of a leader who claimed to be close to Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“I salute the woman who gave me the videos of this person who has CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] protection. We demand to know whether the woman was being extorted?” Mr. Danve said.

Probe ordered

In response, Mr. Fadnavis said that it was indeed a serious issue, adding that the government would conduct a detailed enquiry. “The woman in the video will be identified. Nobody will be protected. A high-level probe will be conducted,” Mr. Fadnavis said, in response to Mr. Danve and other Sena (UBT) leaders raising the issue.

Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare said that the alleged footage featuring Mr. Somaiya was that “of someone who had been trying to disrobe political opponents” but now himself had been disrobed.

“It has come to light that around 40 women have complained against him. There is a pen drive of 35 clips which is in the possession of our leader Ambadas Danve showing how Kirit Somaiya tried to blackmail and exploit these women. It is important that the identity of these women be withheld. A comprehensive enquiry needs to be conducted, but I have strong doubts as to whether the ruling government will do so,” Ms. Andhare said.

She added that all those leaders against whom Mr. Somaiya had levelled corruption allegations in the past were now in the BJP.

Hypocrisy charges

Congress State chief Nana Patole said that, since 2014, the BJP — and particularly Mr. Somaiya — had been blackmailing political opponents by using the fear of Central agencies. “Where has the BJP taken Maharashtra? The person who used to indulge in character assassination has now been stripped of his own clothes,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Yashomati Thakur said that the video had exposed the “true face” of the ruling coalition’s character. “Kirit Somaiya has blackmailed many MLAs and MPs. Now, we see he has even blackmailed several women,” she said.