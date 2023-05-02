Fadnavis lauds role of Gadchiroli police for eliminating three Naxals; says govt. sternly probing ‘urban Naxals’

May 02, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 1 praised police forces and specialised combat unit C-60 for eliminating three Naxal supporters in an encounter in Gadchiroli while stating that the government was also sternly probing the phenomenon of ‘urban Naxalism’.

Mr. Fadnavis, who was on a tour of the district, further said that Gadchiroli’s development was imperative for the establishment of rule of law.

“They [Maoists] are not getting recruits anymore in places like Gadchiroli, so are brainwashing youth in urban centres They want to set-up an alternative dispensation which is anti-Constitutional and lawless… Some so-called intellectuals are seen to be doing this. We [BJP-led government] had busted a major network in the past Even SC did not offer them any relief,” said Mr. Fadnavis, alluding to the 2018 arrest of activists Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson and others for their alleged links with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and the Bhima-Koregaon clashes.

Remarking that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government was sternly monitoring the phenomenon of ‘urban Naxalism’, he praised police authorities and jawans for “neutralizing” Naxals and their supporters.

Mr. Fadnavis, clad in police uniform, said that the outlawed Maoists were not waging an ideological war any longer and had merely been oppressing and killing poor people and Adivasis.

“They [Maoists] haven’t done anything for the uplift of the people. This is not an ideological war anymore. They are helping China and outlawed terror groups like the ISIS and oppressing and killing Adivasis. This is a part of a war against the nation,” he said.

Praising the police forces, he said they had restored the faith of the people in authority by not just ‘neutralizing’ Naxals but ensuring no fresh recruitments in their ranks as well.

“Authorities have even conducted operations in neighbouring Chhatisgarh to prevent Naxal infiltration [into Maharashtra] and neutralize them,” he said.

Stating that he would be staying overnight in Gadchiroli in a bid to show solidarity with the security forces, Mr. Fadnavis said: “Police authorities must feel that those in government stand firmly behind them. Hence, I have decided to stay overnight here.”

Three Naxalites, identified as Bitlu Madavi, a commander of Perimili Dalam of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), and his associates Vasu of Perimili Dalam and Srikant of Aheri Dalam were shot dead in an encounter in Kedmara forest on Sunday.