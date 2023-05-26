Fadnavis enters into war of words over inauguration of new Parliament

May 26, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:50 am IST - Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the decision of the Opposition parties, including the Congress, to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building smacked of “double standards”.

Addressing party functionaries in Solapur district, Mr. Fadnavis, in a riposte to the Opposition’s objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building by ‘sidelining’ President Droupadi Murmu, said that no objections had been raised about the President not being invited when former Congress PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had inaugurated the Parliament Annexe and the Parliament Library, respectively, in the past.

“The world is stunned that India could complete this new building in barely three years since PM Modi’s announcement in 2019. But now, look at the two-facades of these leaders…when Indiraji had inaugurated the Parliament Annexe, the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan building or when Rajiv Gandhi had inaugurated the Parliament Library, why no one object to the then Presidents not invited to the ceremonies? Similarly, when Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, why was the Governor not invited,” Mr. Fadnavis said, in a jibe at the Congress and other leaders of the Opposition.

Detailing instances when non-BJP leaders - particularly those from the Congress top brass - had ‘broken’ protocol by not inviting the Governor, Mr. Fadnavis said that in 2020, then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, despite only being a Member of Parliament, had been invited to the ground-breaking ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Assembly building instead of the Governor.

“Again, in Imphal, then PM Manmohan and Sonia Gandhi were called to inaugurate the new Vidhan Bhavan building, while the Governor was excluded. So, when they [Opposition] does it, it is considered democratic but when PM Modi is inaugurating something, then they raise a cry that democracy is in danger,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Remarking that the new Parliament was not just a building, the BJP leader said it was “a symbol of the strength of the new India”.

“Unfortunately, the Opposition cannot digest this fact and hence are rallying against PM Modi,” said Mr. Fadnavis.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28.

Responding to Mr. Fadnavis’ harangue against the Opposition boycott, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut clarified that the Opposition was not opposed to the inauguration of the building but objecting to the President being left out of it.

“We are happy that the new Parliament building has come up so soon. The Opposition is merely demanding that the President ought to be present during the inauguration. Unfortunately, the BJP is turning it into a political event by getting the building inaugurated at the hands of the PM,” Mr. Raut said.

Terming the BJP ‘snub’ to President Murmu an “assault on the country’s Constitution”, Mr. Raut exhorted Mr. Modi to go to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in person and invite her for the ceremony.

Attacking Mr. Fadnavis, the Sena (UBT) leader said that real patriots were not invited these days to Delhi, only the “PM’s sycophants”.