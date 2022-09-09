Fadnavis announces inquiry into Yakub Memon ‘grave beautification’

   BJP trying to divert attention from critical issues by disrupting social and communal harmony ahead of the civic polls: MVA 

Shoumojit Banerjee Pune
September 09, 2022 04:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the row which erupted over alleged ‘beautification’ of the grave of Yakub Memon, a prime accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced an inquiry saying that a committee would be constituted to probe the matter.

After the ruling BJP alleged that Memon’s grave had been burnished with marble boundary and LED lighting under the watch of the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led tripartite ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ coalition (of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress), the Opposition MVA came out strongly against the BJP’s attempt to divert attention from critical issues by disrupting social and communal harmony ahead of the civic polls.

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar said the BJP was raking up such matters as it did not have answers concerning soaring inflation and unemployment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Farmers are in a woeful situation today owing to the destruction of swathes of cropland owing to heavy rains and floods. Many are taking their lives every day. Instead, the ruling BJP is picking up such issues to divert people’s attention. There is no reason to give it any importance,” Mr. Pawar said.

At the same time, Mr. Pawar said that the ‘beautification’ of a terrorist’s grave should not have happened, regardless of whoever was the Chief Minister or whichever party was in power.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader and former Minister Aaditya Thackeray targeted the BJP under the erstwhile Fadnavis government while questioning why Memon’s body was handed over to his relatives given that mortal remains of terrorists were not handed over to their kin as per rules.

“Why did the then BJP government [led by Mr. Fadnavis of which the Sena too was part] give Memon’s body to his family. How did they [the BJP] give permission for Memon’s funeral and cremation,’’ he asked.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe alleged that as the BJP had no answer to the main questions pressing the country today, it was “deliberately giving importance to religious issues.”

“The BJP is working to disturb the country’s religious environment by raising the issue of terrorist Yakub Memon’s grave in the run-up to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation election. But in 2015, Memon’s body was given to his family by the BJP government,” he said.

Mr. Londhe pointed out that when the Congress governments at the Centre and the State had hanged terrorists such as Afzal Guru and Ajmal Kasab respectively, both had been in unknown locations.

“The Congress had taken precautions to ensure that the terrorists were not exalted in society. However, the BJP government handed over the body of terrorist Yakub Memon to his family in 2015. BJP MPs Shatrughan Sinha and Varun Gandhi had also written a letter not to hang Yakub Memon. Will the BJP apologise for this,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Maharashtra
politics
Bharatiya Janata Party
terrorism (crime)
Mumbai
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app