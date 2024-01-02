Factionalism to the fore on Trinamool’s foundation day

January 02, 2024 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - Kolkata

Factionalism came to the fore on the foundation day of the Trinamool Congress on Monday. On the occasion of the 27 the foundation day of the party Trinamool Congress State President Subrata Bakshi made remarks about party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s participation in Lok Sabha election which evoked strong response from the party.

“If Abhishek Banerjee decides to participate in the Lok Sabha elections, I am confident that he will not leave the field and continue his battle for the party with Mamata Banerjee in the forefront.” Mr. Bakshi told party workers. Leaders of Trinamool Congress had assembled on the foundation day of the party where the flag of the party was hoisted at party headquarters.

The remarks are considered significant in the wake of speculation that Abhishek Banerjee is upset over the developments in the party and wants to concentrate on his constituency Diamond Harbour in the Lok Sabha election. Mr. Banerjee represented Diamond Harbour in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The remarks made by Mr. Bakshi drew strong reactions from party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“Where does the question of Abhishek’s quitting from the upcoming election arise? Party workers like me have reservations about Bakshida’s comment. Such comments can hurt someone,” Mr. Ghosh said. The party spokesperson had also targeted senior leaders like Sudip Banerjee and Saugata Roy in the past.

Mr. Ghosh demanded that the Trinamool Congress State president withdraw his comment. The Trinamool spokesperson considered close to Abhishek Banerjee also issued a message to senior party leaders accusing them of being soft to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

“Senior Trinamool leaders who are Ministers and are enjoying power should be more critical of Suvendu Adhikari who targets our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in harsh words,” Mr. Ghosh said.

While Abhishek Banerjee is in favour of new leaders, his aunt and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee wants the old loyalists to remain in prominent positions. Ahead of Lok Sabha polls the divide of old vs new issue will play out during the distribution of tickets for the 42 seats.

Later in the evening Abhishek Banerjee visited the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The two leaders held discussion amidst the increased factionalism in the party.